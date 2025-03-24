Is Sandvik (SDVKY) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Sandvik AB (SDVKY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Sandvik AB is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 200 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Sandvik AB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SDVKY's full-year earnings has moved 0.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, SDVKY has moved about 26.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 5% on average. This means that Sandvik AB is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is AB SKF (SKFRY). The stock has returned 16.3% year-to-date.

In AB SKF's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Sandvik AB is a member of the Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.4% this year, meaning that SDVKY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, AB SKF belongs to the Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #67. The industry has moved -2.8% year to date.

Sandvik AB and AB SKF could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

