Sandvik Receives Mining Equipment Order In Democratic Republic Of Congo

(RTTNews) - Sandvik (SDVKF.PK, SDVKY.PK) said Thursday that it has received a worth of 210 million Swedish kronor mining equipment order from the Chinese global mining services provider JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd., to be used in the Kamoa-Kakula copper mine and the Kamoya copper and cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The order will be booked in the fourth quarter 2022.

The order is for a fleet of load and haul equipment. The equipment will primarily be delivered during 2023, but with the first delivery expected in 2022, Sandvik said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.