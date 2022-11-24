Markets

Sandvik Receives Mining Equipment Order In Democratic Republic Of Congo

November 24, 2022 — 07:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sandvik (SDVKF.PK, SDVKY.PK) said Thursday that it has received a worth of 210 million Swedish kronor mining equipment order from the Chinese global mining services provider JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd., to be used in the Kamoa-Kakula copper mine and the Kamoya copper and cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The order will be booked in the fourth quarter 2022.

The order is for a fleet of load and haul equipment. The equipment will primarily be delivered during 2023, but with the first delivery expected in 2022, Sandvik said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.