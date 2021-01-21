Sandvik Q4 adjusted operating profit beats forecast

STOCKHOLM, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Metal-cutting tools and mining gear maker Sandvik SAND.ST reported quarterly earnings above analysts forecasts on Thursday and said the pace of recovery had continued throughout the fourth quarter.

The Swedish company, which competes with the likes of Epiroc EPIRa.ST and Kennametal KMT.N, said adjusted operating profit fell to 4.51 billion crowns ($541.2 million) in the fourth quarter from 5.07 billion a year earlier, beating a 4.31 billion mean forecast according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 8.3246 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

