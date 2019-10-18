Sandvik Q3 tops forecasts as strong mining demand offsets industrials weakness

STOCKHOLM, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Metal-cutting tools and mining gear maker Sandvik SAND.ST reported third-quarter core earnings above market forecasts on Friday as strong demand in the mining and oil industries helped offset slumping automotive and engineering markets.

The Swedish group said adjusted quarterly operating earnings rose to 4.62 billion Swedish crowns ($477 million) from 4.59 billion a year earlier, beating the 4.48 billion mean forecast seen in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

"Demand in the long-cycle business in the mining and oil & gas industries remained strong, while customer activity in the short-cycle business softened significantly," Sandvik CEO Bjorn Rosengren said in a statement.

The firm said order intake was 25.0 billion crowns, down 1% organically, and just above the 24.8 billion forecast.

($1 = 9.6780 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

