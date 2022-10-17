Sandvik Q3 Adj. Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Sandvik (SDVKF.PK, SDVKY.PK) reported that its third quarter adjusted EBITA grew by 27% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITA margin was 20.1% compared to 21.3%, previous year. Total revenues increased 35%. At fixed exchange rates, revenue growth was 22%, of which organic was 13%. Total order intake improved 28%, and 16% at fixed exchange rates, of which organic was 8%.

Third quarter adjusted profit increased to 3.91 billion Swedish kronor from 3.64 billion kronor, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 3.12 kronor compared to 2.89 kronor. Adjusted earnings per share, excluding surplus values, was 3.37 kronor compared to 3.12 kronor.

Profit for the period declined to 3.40 billion Swedish kronor from 3.61 billion kronor, last year. Earnings per share was 2.71 kronor compared to 2.87 kronor.

Revenues increased to 29.27 billion kronor from 21.72 billion kronor, last year. Order intake was 29.23 billion kronor compared to 22.87 billion kronor.

