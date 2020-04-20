Sandvik Q1 order intake top forecasts, profit lags

STOCKHOLM, April 20 (Reuters) - Sweden's Sandvik SAND.ST, the world's biggest maker of metal-cutting tools, on Monday reported quarterly order intake ahead of market forecasts while its core profit slightly lagged analysts' expectations.

Sandvik's first-quarter adjusted operating profit was 3.73 billion Swedish crowns ($374 million), down from 4.57 billion in 2019, and just below the 3.86 billion seen in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

Order intake was 25.4 billion crowns, down 11% organically, but ahead of the 24.1 billion mean analyst forecast.

($1 = 9.9677 Swedish crowns)

