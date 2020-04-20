US Markets
SAND

Sandvik Q1 order intake top forecasts, profit lags

Contributor
Johannes Hellstrom Reuters
Published

Sweden's Sandvik, the world's biggest maker of metal-cutting tools, on Monday reported quarterly order intake ahead of market forecasts while its core profit slightly lagged analysts' expectations.

STOCKHOLM, April 20 (Reuters) - Sweden's Sandvik SAND.ST, the world's biggest maker of metal-cutting tools, on Monday reported quarterly order intake ahead of market forecasts while its core profit slightly lagged analysts' expectations.

Sandvik's first-quarter adjusted operating profit was 3.73 billion Swedish crowns ($374 million), down from 4.57 billion in 2019, and just below the 3.86 billion seen in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

Order intake was 25.4 billion crowns, down 11% organically, but ahead of the 24.1 billion mean analyst forecast.

($1 = 9.9677 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAND KMT

Latest US Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: Stocks are Higher on Hope of a #COVID19 Treatment and U.S. is Looking to Open Again

Stocks are higher on hope of a #COVID19 treatment and U.S. is looking to open again. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

2 days ago

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular