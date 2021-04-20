Sandvik Q1 adjusted operating profit narrowly beats forecast

STOCKHOLM, April 20 (Reuters) - Metal-cutting tools and mining gear maker Sandvik SAND.ST reported quarterly earnings just above analysts' forecasts on Tuesday and said the first quarter was characterized by a continued improvement in demand.

The Swedish company, which competes with the likes of Epiroc EPIRa.ST and Kennametal KMT.N, said adjusted operating profit rose to 4.17 billion crowns ($496.8 million) in the first quarter from 3.73 billion a year earlier, beating a 4.16 billion mean forecast according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 8.3931 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

