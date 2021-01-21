Sandvik proposes extra dividend as Q4 profit beats forecast

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Swedish metal-cutting tools and mining gear maker Sandvik SAND.ST reported earnings above market expectations on Thursday and proposed an extra dividend on top of its ordinary payout as the pace of recovery held firm through the fourth quarter.

Sandvik, one of the first major Nordic industrial firms to report fourth-quarter earnings, said like-for-like order bookings, adjusted for major orders, grew 3% helped by a record 15% rise in its mining unit, with continued strong momentum for equipment.

"While the quarter was characterized by increased optimism and a higher degree of activity, we nonetheless find ourselves in the midst of the second wave of Covid-19," Chief Executive Stefan Widing said in a statement, adding it remained difficult to forecast short-term consequences.

Sandvik, which in April scrapped dividend for 2019, proposed a ordinary dividend of 4.50 crowns per share for 2020, versus a mean forecast of 4.21 crowns. It also proposed an extra dividend of 2 crowns per share.

The company, which competes with the likes of Epiroc EPIRa.ST and Kennametal KMT.N, said adjusted operating profit fell to 4.51 billion crowns ($541.2 million) in the quarter from 5.07 billion a year ago, beating a mean forecast 4.31 billion according to Refinitiv data.

Under Widing, who joined Sandvik in February just before the pandemic hit with full force, the company has moved to quickly cut costs, helping it maintain profitability far better than during steep demand downturns in the past.

($1 = 8.3246 Swedish crowns)

