Sandvik profit tops forecast, autos slump dents order intake

STOCKHOLM, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Metal-cutting tools and mining gear maker Sandvik SAND.ST reported fourth-quarter core earnings above market forecasts on Tuesday but said a slump among customers in the automotive and general engineering industries had dented order intake.

The company, one of the first European industrials to report year-end results, said its adjusted quarterly operating profit rose to 5.07 billion crowns ($532 million) from 4.67 billion a year earlier, beating the 4.86 billion mean forecast seen in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

"In the fourth quarter, demand remained at a high level in the long-cycle mining and energy businesses, although a significant decrease was reported for our short-cycle businesses," CEO Bjorn Rosengren said in statement.

The company said order intake was 25.2 billion crowns, down 6% organically but just above the 25.1 billion seen by analysts.

Sandvik in October increased staff-cutting plans to 2,500 jobs in response to a demand slump in early-cycle markets such as the car industry and related suppliers.

The group is closely eyed as a good gauge of industrial demand due to the high volumes shipped of its cutting tools, which have short lead times from order booking to delivery, and its wide customer base.

Sandvik said organic order intake in its cutting-tools unit Machining Solutions dropped 10% in the quarter, citing weaker customer activity in all three major regions - Europe, North America and Asia.

($1 = 9.5279 Swedish crowns)

