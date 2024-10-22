Sandvik price target lowered to SEK 250 from SEK 260 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Sebastian Kuenne lowered the firm’s price target on Sandvik (SDVKY) to SEK 250 from SEK 260 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.

