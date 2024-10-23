Sandvik price target lowered to SEK 225 from SEK 238 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Gael de-Bray lowered the firm’s price target on Sandvik (SDVKY) to SEK 225 from SEK 238 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
