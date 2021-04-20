Sandvik posts narrow core profit beats, shares ease

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, April 20 (Reuters) - Sweden's Sandvik SAND.ST reported quarterly earnings just above analysts' forecasts on Tuesday and said the first quarter was characterized by a continued improvement in demand.

With record high order levels in its mining business, the metal-cutting tools and mining gear maker said activity in the automotive sector had also improved further.

Sandvik, one of the first major Nordic industrial firms to report first-quarter earnings, said order intake rose 12% on a like-for-like basis to 25.85 billion crowns, while revenues fell 8% to 21.69 billion.

Shares in the metal-cutting tools and mining gear maker, up almost 20% so far this year, fell 2.6% at 09.47 GMT.

The company, which competes with the likes of Epiroc EPIRa.ST and Kennametal KMT.N, said adjusted operating profit rose to 4.17 billion crowns ($496.8 million) in the first quarter from 3.73 billion a year earlier, beating a 4.16 billion mean forecast according to Refinitiv data.

The group is considered an accurate gauge of industrial demand due to high shipping volumes of its cutting tools, which have short lead times from order booking to delivery and a wide customer base.

($1 = 8.3931 Swedish crowns)

