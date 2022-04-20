Sandvik orders intake jumps even as Ukraine war clouds outlook

Adds detail, shares

STOCKHOLM, April 20 (Reuters) - Sweden's Sandvik SAND.ST reported sharply higher order bookings for the first quarter on Wednesday, taking the sting out of lower-than-expected earnings though it cautioned the war in Ukraine would have many and uncertain consequences ahead.

Among the first major Nordic industrials to report its quarter, Sandvik's adjusted operating profit rose to 4.73 billion crowns ($499.9 million) from 3.86 billion a year ago, below a 5.01 billion mean forecast according to a Refinitiv poll.

Still, like-for-like order bookings at Sandvik grew 13% to 30.47 billion crowns, helped by a 22% rise at its mining unit, though the war in Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", left much uncertainty for the future.

"The war will have consequences on many levels, and the impact on the macro-economic environment is today hard to predict," Sandvik CEO Stefan Widing said in a statement.

The metal-cutting tools and mining gear maker said in February it was suspending its operations in Russia, which accounted for 3.5% of the company's sales in 2021.

Sandvik had no production in Russia, which attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24, but about 900 employees in sales and services.

Having fallen over 20% so far this year, shares in the company, which competes with the likes of Epiroc EPIRa.ST and Kennametal KMT.N, rose 5.0% at 0950 GMT. They were up 1.5% ahead of the report on Wednesday.

($1 = 9.4620 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.