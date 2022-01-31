Markets

Sandvik Names Cecilia Felton To Succeed Tomas Eliasson As EVP And CFO - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sandvik AB (SDVKF.PK, SDVKY.PK) announced Monday that appointment of Cecilia Felton as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective February 1, 2022. Felton, who has served as interim CFO since November 1, 2021, will also be a member of the Group Executive Management.

Felton succeeds Tomas Eliasson to the positions. Eliasson decided to leave his position as of October 31, 2021.

Felton, born 1984, has been with the Sandvik Group since 2013. She has been Vice President of Group Control since 2018 and previously held the positions as Director of Group M&A and investments as well as Director of Group Business Control at Sandvik. Before joining Sandvik, she worked at Ernst & Young in London from 2007to 2013.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular