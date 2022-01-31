Sandvik Names Cecilia Felton To Succeed Tomas Eliasson As EVP And CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sandvik AB (SDVKF.PK, SDVKY.PK) announced Monday that appointment of Cecilia Felton as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective February 1, 2022. Felton, who has served as interim CFO since November 1, 2021, will also be a member of the Group Executive Management.

Felton succeeds Tomas Eliasson to the positions. Eliasson decided to leave his position as of October 31, 2021.

Felton, born 1984, has been with the Sandvik Group since 2013. She has been Vice President of Group Control since 2018 and previously held the positions as Director of Group M&A and investments as well as Director of Group Business Control at Sandvik. Before joining Sandvik, she worked at Ernst & Young in London from 2007to 2013.

