Sandvik gives layoff notice to 429 staff in Materials Tech unit

Johannes Hellstrom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Swedish engineering group Sandvik has given layoff notices to 429 staff in Sweden in its specialty steel unit, Materials Technology (SMT), it said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The reason behind the decision is based on the continued uncertainties in our global market environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forces us to adjust to lower volumes and to better position our company for the future," SMT head Goran Bjorkman said.

"We are expecting to see a weak market situation going forward and need to act in time to protect our business".

Sandvik, which also makes metal-cutting tools and mining gear, said in connection with its first-quarter earnings report in April it had it had initiated cost saving measures across the company due to the pandemic.

