Sandvik downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS

UBS downgraded Sandvik (SDVKY) to Sell from Neutral with a price target of SEK 200, down from SEK 230. The analyst says a short-cycle recovery is not on the horizon and it sees continued margin deterioration.

