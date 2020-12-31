Sandvik Completes Acquisition Of US Based CGTech - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sandvik said Thursday it has completed acquisition of US based CGTech, a global market leader in software for numerical control simulation, verification and optimization.

In 2019, CGTech had revenues of about SEK 470 million and around 180 employees. The deal will initially have a neutral impact on Sandvik's earnings per share.

CGTech will be part of Sandvik Machining Solutions' division Sandvik Coromant.

