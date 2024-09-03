Sandvik Bags Major Order From BHP For Jansen Potash Project In Canada

(RTTNews) - Sandvik AB (SDVKF.PK, SDVKY.PK), a Swedish engineering major, said on Tuesday that it has secured a contract of around SEK 1.9 billion from BHP for the Jansen Potash Project in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Sandvik has been collaborating with BHP to develop the underground mining equipment.

The delivery period is expected to commence in 2028 and conclude in 2029.

An order value of around SEK 500 million will be reported in the third quarter of 2024, and approximately SEK 400 million in each of the second and third quarter 2025.

The remaining order value is estimated to be booked in the second quarter 2026.

The new contract, focused on potash continuous mining systems, is for stage 2 of the development of the Jansen Potash Project.

This follows a SEK 2 billion contract announced in 2022 for stage 1, that is currently being executed.

The Jansen Potash Project has the potential to become a major potash-producing mine, to provide a source of potassium, a key ingredient for fertilizer.

