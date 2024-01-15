Sandvik Announces Its Largest Ever Order For Surface Drill Rigs - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sandvik (SDVKF.PK, SDVKY.PK) said it has received order for surface drill rigs valued at 248 million Swedish kronor from US-based dealer Country Boy Supply, LLC. The company noted that the order was booked in the fourth quarter, 2023. The deliveries under the order are scheduled to start in the first quarter 2024.

The order consists of 34 surface drill rigs to replace current contractor fleet in Georgia and Tennessee, with automation being a key feature in the fleet upgrade as part of the equipment will be equipped with Sandvik AutoMine readiness.

