Sandvik adjusted profit beats forecast

STOCKHOLM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Metal-cutting tools and mining gear maker Sandvik SAND.ST reported quarterly earnings just above analysts' expectations on Thursday and said demand was strong.

The Swedish company's adjusted operating profit rose to 5.11 billion crowns ($561.5 million) in the fourth quarter from 4.51 billion a year earlier, above a 5.09 billion mean forecast according to a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

($1 = 9.1006 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Johan Ahlander)

