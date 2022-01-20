SAND

Sandvik adjusted profit beats forecast

Helena Soderpalm Reuters
Metal-cutting tools and mining gear maker Sandvik reported quarterly earnings just above analysts' expectations on Thursday and said demand was strong.

The Swedish company's adjusted operating profit rose to 5.11 billion crowns ($561.5 million) in the fourth quarter from 4.51 billion a year earlier, above a 5.09 billion mean forecast according to a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

