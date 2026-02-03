Sandvik AB (SDVKY) Price Target Increased by 13.26% to 37.89

The average one-year price target for Sandvik AB (OTCPK:SDVKY) has been revised to $37.89 / share. This is an increase of 13.26% from the prior estimate of $33.45 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.50 to a high of $44.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 78.47% from the latest reported closing price of $21.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sandvik AB. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDVKY is 0.02%, an increase of 28.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.59% to 81K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 35K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares , representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDVKY by 9.46% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 22K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 9K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 14.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDVKY by 23.39% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 9K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing a decrease of 8.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDVKY by 13.26% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 35.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDVKY by 13.79% over the last quarter.

