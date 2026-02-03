Sandvik AB (OM:SAND) Price Target Increased by 10.53% to 337.62

The average one-year price target for Sandvik AB (OM:SAND) has been revised to 337,62 kr / share. This is an increase of 10.53% from the prior estimate of 305,46 kr dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 227,25 kr to a high of 399,00 kr / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.70% from the latest reported closing price of 365,80 kr / share.

Sandvik AB Maintains 1.64% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.64%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sandvik AB. This is an decrease of 63 owner(s) or 22.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAND is 0.24%, an increase of 2.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.59% to 94,601K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,931K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,607K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAND by 12.32% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,276K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,077K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAND by 1.49% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,984K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,851K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAND by 13.86% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 6,689K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,900K shares , representing an increase of 11.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAND by 14.43% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 6,414K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,590K shares , representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAND by 15.25% over the last quarter.

