Sandvik AB - ADR (SDVKY) Price Target Increased by 6.25% to 21.52

The average one-year price target for Sandvik AB - ADR (OTC:SDVKY) has been revised to 21.52 / share. This is an increase of 6.25% from the prior estimate of 20.26 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.08 to a high of 27.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.20% from the latest reported closing price of 19.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sandvik AB - ADR. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDVKY is 0.01%, an increase of 11.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.75% to 9,552K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 9,506K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,955K shares, representing a decrease of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDVKY by 6.54% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 21K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 21K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDVKY by 2.34% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 21.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDVKY by 80.65% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDVKY by 80.81% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

