Sandstorm Set to be Acquired by Royal Gold in $3.5 Billion Deal

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND has announced that it will enter into an agreement with Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD under which the latter will acquire all of the former’s issued and outstanding common shares at an implied value of approximately $3.5 billion. The agreement entered into was a twin one with Horizon Copper Corp., which is also set to be acquired by Royal Gold through an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $196 million.

The transaction is aligned with Sandstorm’s focus on delivering consistent growth and value to its shareholders. For each of Sandstorm’s shares, its shareholders will receive 0.0625 of a share of Royal Gold’s common stock.

It implies an immediate premium of 21% to Sandstorm’s 20-day volume-weighted average price for the period ended July 3, 2025. Additionally, this transaction will enable shareholders’ participation in the world’s most diversified, large-scale precious metals streaming and royalty company. Improvement in pro-forma portfolio maturity will also benefit its equity owners with more diversification and reduced concentration of development assets.

Sandstorm will get further access to institutional investors. Through a larger, diversified, gold-focused streaming and royalty company with strong liquidity, Royal Gold is also set to derive advantage from SAND’s high-quality and long-life precious metals assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

Subject to requisite approvals, the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025 with the exit of Sandstorm stock and Horizon stock from the TSX, NYSE and TSX-V.

SAND stock has gained 85.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 49.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SAND’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

SAND currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Alamos Gold ( AGI ) and Newmont Corporation NEM. While AGI currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), NEM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGI’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.4 per share, indicating a rise of 75% from year-ago levels. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the rest. Its shares have gained 66.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEM’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.33 per share, indicating a 24.43% year-over-year increase.Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 32.41%. NEM’s shares have gained 40% in the past year.





