Sandstorm Gold Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (Symbol: SAND) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.28, changing hands as low as $5.73 per share. Sandstorm Gold Ltd shares are currently trading off about 13.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAND's low point in its 52 week range is $4.961 per share, with $7.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.87.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.