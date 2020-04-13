Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (Symbol: SAND) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.29, changing hands as high as $6.60 per share. Sandstorm Gold Ltd shares are currently trading up about 12.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAND's low point in its 52 week range is $3.32 per share, with $7.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.54.

