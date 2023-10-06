Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Reports Higher Preliminary Q3 Revenues

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND announced preliminary revenues and cash operating margins for the third quarter of 2023. Revenues in the quarter improved 33% year over year, mainly driven by higher average realized gold prices. The company’s cash operating margins were up 23%.

SAND sold nearly 21,100 attributable gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) in the quarter. This marks a 7% decline from the 22,606 ounces of GEOs sold in third-quarter 2022. Despite the lower ounces sold in the quarter, Sandstorm Gold delivered a 33% year-over-year improvement in preliminary revenues to $41.2 million. The upside was driven by higher average realized gold price in the quarter.

SAND reported preliminary cost of sales (excluding depletion) of $4.6 million, lower than $7.3 million reported in the third quarter of 2022. Cash operating margins came in at $1,700 per attributable GEO in the quarter under review. It was 23% higher than the prior-year quarter's $1,383 per GEO due to higher revenues and lower costs.

In September 2023, Sandstorm Gold announced that it has renewed its $625 million revolving credit facility through September 2027. The company’s capital-allocation strategy continues to focus on debt repayment using both free cash flow from producing streams and royalties. It also intends to monetize non-core, non-cash flowing assets from its portfolio by the end of 2024.

The company maintains its target of attributable gold equivalent ounces between 90,000 ounces and 100,000 ounces in 2023. Within the next five years, the company expects to produce approximately 125,000 attributable gold equivalent ounces, with a sustainable average annual production of around 110,000 attributable gold equivalent ounces over the next 15 years.

Sandstorm Gold recently stated that the major development projects—Greenstone and Platreef — are on track to be in production in 2024 and will significantly contribute to its growth going forward.

Sandstorm Gold currently boasts a portfolio of 250 royalties, of which 40 underlying mines are now active. SAND plans to grow and diversify its low-cost production profile by acquiring additional gold royalties.

Price Performance

Sandstorm Gold's shares have fallen 9.6% in the past year against the industry's 8.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Sandstorm Gold currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

