Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND reported break-even results in the third quarter of 2023, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 1 cent. Notably, the company posted earnings per share of 13 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Sandstorm Gold’s total revenues amounted to $41 million, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line increased 6.1% year over year. The upside is driven by a 3% increase in the average realized selling price of gold. This was partially offset by a 7% decrease in attributable gold equivalent ounces sold. The company reported record attributable gold equivalent ounces of 21,123 ounces compared with 22,606 ounces in the prior-year quarter.



Total cost of sales came in at $20.9 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $25.3 million. Gross profit climbed 49.6% year over year to $20.3 million. The gross margin was 49.4% in the third quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s 35%.



The average cash cost per attributable gold equivalent ounce was $220 in the third quarter, down from $323 per ounce in the prior-year quarter. Cash operating margins were $1,699 per attributable gold equivalent ounce in third-quarter 2023, up from $1,383 per ounce in the prior-year quarter.

Financial Position

Sandstorm Gold had cash and cash equivalents of $3.5 million at the end of third-quarter 2023 compared with $7 million held at the end of 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities for the third quarter was $31.9 million, up from the prior-year quarter’s $25 million.

Guidance

Sandstorm Gold continues to expects attributable gold equivalent ounces of 90,000-100,000 in 2023. Within the next five years, the company expects to produce approximately 125,000 attributable gold-equivalent ounces, with a sustainable average annual production of around 110,000 attributable gold-equivalent ounces over the next 15 years.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 11.9% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 14.1%.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Sandstorm Gold currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



