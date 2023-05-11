Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y

Sandstorm Gold Ltd SAND reported earnings per share (EPS) of 5 cents, flat year over year. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 4 cents.



Sandstorm Gold’s total revenues amounted to a record $44 million, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line increased 24.3% year over year. The upside is driven by a 23% increase in attributable gold equivalent ounces sold. The company reported record attributable gold equivalent ounces of 28,368 ounces compared with 18,741 ounces in the prior-year quarter.



Total cost of sales came in at $24.5 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $16.4 million. Gross profit climbed 2.6% year over year to $19.5 million. The gross margin was 44.3% in the first quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s 53.7%.



The average cash cost per attributable gold equivalent ounce was $230 in the first quarter, down from $283 per ounce in the prior-year quarter. Cash operating margins were $1,652 per attributable gold equivalent ounce in first-quarter 2023, up from $1,604 per ounce in the prior-year quarter.

Financial Position

Sandstorm Gold had cash and cash equivalents of $5.3 million at the end of the first quarter 2023 compared with $31.6 million held at the end of first quarter 2022.. Net cash provided by operating activities for the first quarter was a record $42.7 million, up from the prior-year quarter’s $26.7 million.

Guidance

Sandstorm Gold expects attributable gold equivalent ounces between 90,000–100,000 ounces in 2023. Within the next five years, the company expects to produce approximately 125,000 attributable gold equivalent ounces, with a sustainable average annual production of around 110,000 attributable gold equivalent ounces over the next 15 years.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 5% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 16.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

