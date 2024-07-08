Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Posts Y/Y Preliminary Q2 Revenue Decline

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND announced preliminary revenues and cash operating margins for the second quarter of 2024. Revenues in the quarter fell 16.9% year over year. The company’s cash operating margin moved up 17.1%.



SAND sold nearly 17,400 attributable gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) in the quarter. This marks a 29% decline from the 24,504 ounces of GEOs sold in second-quarter 2023. Sandstorm Gold delivered preliminary revenues of $41.4 million, down from the prior-year quarter’s $49.8 million.



SAND reported a preliminary cost of sales (excluding depletion) of $4.7 million, lower than the $5.6 million reported in the first quarter of 2023. The cash operating margin was $2,043 per attributable GEO in the quarter under review, higher than the prior-year quarter's $1,744.



The company will report its second-quarter results for 2024 on Aug 1, 2024.

At the end of the first quarter of 2024, Sandstorm Gold announced expectations of attributable gold-equivalent ounces of 75,000-90,000 for 2024. Within the next five years, the company anticipates producing 125,000 attributable gold-equivalent ounces.

Shares of the company have gained 8% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 22.5%.



Sandstorm Gold currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Ero Copper Corp. ERO, Ecolab Inc. ECL and ATI Inc. ATI.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ero Copper’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.66 per share. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved 20.3% north in the past 60 days. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 53.9%. ERO shares have gained 9.5% in a year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $6.59 per share, indicating an increase of 26.5% from the prior year’s reported number. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.3%. ECL shares have gained 34.5% in a year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $2.41 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI’s current-year earnings has been revised 3% north in the past 60 days. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.3%. The company’s shares have rallied 65.9% in the past year.

