Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Posts Preliminary Q4 Revenues, Up Y/Y

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND announced preliminary record gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) sold and revenues for full-year 2021.



The company sold nearly 16,600 attributable GEOs during fourth-quarter 2021. This marks a 5% increase from the 15,800 ounces GEOs sold in fourth-quarter 2020. The company generated preliminary revenues of $29.8 million during the quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s $29.7 million.



The preliminary cost of sales, excluding the depletion for the December-end quarter, was $3.7 million, leading to cash operating margins of approximately $1,570 per attributable GEO. The company generated cash operating margins of $1,630 per GEO in the prior-year quarter.



In 2021, Sandstorm Gold sold approximately a record 67,500 attributable GEOs, up 29% from the prior year’s levels. The figure came within the company’s guidance of 64,000-69,000 ounces. The company reported preliminary record revenues of $114.8 million in 2021, up 23% from 2020 levels. The company realized preliminary total sales, royalties and income from other interests of $120.7 million during the year.



Last month, Sandstorm Gold increased its production guidance to 65,000-70,000 gold equivalent ounces for 2022. The move came with the acquisition of gold stream from Mercedes mine in Mexico. Sandstorm will receive 25,200 ounces of gold over the initial 3.5 years and a 4.4% gold stream thereafter from the mine. This is expected to increase its attributable gold equivalent ounces by 8% in 2022 and 11% in 2023/2024. The company anticipates the Mercedes Stream to be 13% accretive to average cash flow per share over the 2022 to 2024 period.



Recently, Sandstorm Gold closed the first tranche of its $30-million Vatukoula stream and royalty agreement with Vatukoula Gold Mines PTE Limited (“VGML”). This is associated with the gold stream on the Vatukoula Mine in Fiji. Per the terms, the company will receive 25,920 ounces of fixed gold deliveries beginning in January 2022 and will be delivered over 5.5 years.



Given its solid streams and royalties, Sandstorm Gold is on track to achieve 2022 production guidance. The company continues to expect its 2025 attributable gold equivalent production to be more than 125,000 ounces.



Sandstorm Gold is a gold royalty company, which provides upfront financing to gold miners who are looking for capital. In return, the company receives the right to a percentage of the gold produced from a mine for the life of the mine. It has a portfolio of 230 royalties, of which 29 of the underlying mines are producing now. Sandstorm Gold plans to grow and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties.



In 2020, miners had to temporarily suspend mine operations per the government mandates to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Even though mines have resumed operations now, rising cases of COVID-19 Delta and Omicron variants across several parts of the world might lead to further restrictions and suspension of operations, consequently impacting Sandstorm’s results.

