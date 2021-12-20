Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Acquires Gold Stream in Mercedes Mine

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND recently announced that it has entered into a $60 million financing package with Bear Creek Mining, which will help the latter acquire the Mercedes gold-silver mine in Mexico. The said financing package includes a $37.5 million gold purchase agreement from the mine and a $22.5 million convertible debenture. Sandstorm will receive 25,200 ounces of gold over 3.5 years, followed by 4.4% of the gold production from Mercedes for the balance life the mine. The company has increased its production guidance to between 65,000 and 70,000 gold equivalent ounces for 2022.



The Mercedes gold-silver mine, located in the state of Sonora in northern Mexico, is currently owned by Equinox Gold Corp EQX. Since commercial production commenced in 2011, the mine has produced more than 800,000 ounces of gold. Its proven and probable reserves as of Dec 31, 2020, totaled 2.6 million tons, containing 325,000 ounces of gold and 2.45 million ounces of silver.



Equinox Gold became the owner of the Mercedes following its takeover of Premier Gold Mines in April. Recently, the company announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Bear Creek to sell the mine for $100 million in cash. The transaction is anticipated to close by Mar 31, 2021. Per the agreement between Bear Creek and Sandstorm, gold deliveries to the latter will commence immediately following the acquisition.



Sandstorm will receive 25,200 ounces of gold over the initial 3.5 years and a 4.4% gold stream thereafter. This is expected to increase its attributable gold equivalent ounces by 8% in 2022 and 11% in 2023/2024. The company anticipates the Mercedes Stream to be 13% accretive to average cash flow per share over the 2022 to 2024 period.



The $22.5 million convertible debenture bears an interest rate of 6% per year and has a term of three years.

