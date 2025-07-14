Sandstorm Gold Reports Y/Y Increase in Q2 Preliminary Revenues

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND announced preliminary revenues and cash operating margin for the second quarter of 2025. Revenues in the quarter rose 24.2% year over year. The company’s cash operating margin moved up 45.9%.

SAND sold nearly 15,100 attributable gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) in the quarter. This marks a 13.2% decline from the 17,400 ounces of GEOs sold in second-quarter 2024. However, it delivered record preliminary revenues of $51 million, up from the prior-year quarter’s $41 million driven by higher prices.



The company reported a preliminary cost of sales (excluding depletion) of $5.3 million, higher than $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2024. The cash operating margin was a record $17,400 per attributable GEO in the quarter under review, higher than the prior-year quarter's $2,043.

SAND’s Other Updates

As of June 30, 2025, the outstanding balance on the company’s revolving credit facility was approximately $315 million, with an undrawn and available balance of $310 million.



On July 7, 2025, Sandstorm Gold and Royal Gold, Inc RGLD announced that they have inked a deal where RGLD will acquire SAND at an implied value of approximately $3.5 billion. The agreement entered into was a twin one with Horizon Copper Corp., which is also set to be acquired by Royal Gold through an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $196 million.



The transaction is aligned with Sandstorm’s focus on delivering consistent growth and value to its shareholders. For each of Sandstorm’s shares, its shareholders will receive 0.0625 of a share of Royal Gold’s common stock.

The transaction is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Sandstorm Gold Stock’s Price Performance

SAND shares have surged 74.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 39%.



SAND’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Sandstorm Gold currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, and ATI Inc. ATI. Both the companies currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Carpenter Technology has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ 2025 earnings is pegged at $7.27 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 53.4%. Carpenter Technology shares skyrocketed 111% last year.



ATI has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.54%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.01 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 22.4%. ATI shares jumped 54% last year.

