Sandstorm Gold Reports Promising Portfolio Developments

December 04, 2024 — 08:29 am EST

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) has released an update.

Sandstorm Gold Royalties has reported significant advancements in its portfolio, with Lundin Gold achieving high-grade drilling results at the Fruta del Norte mine in Ecuador, and Allied Gold making strides in resource drilling at the Bonikro mine in Côte d’Ivoire. Additionally, Antipa Minerals boosted the gold resource at its Minyari Dome project by 33%, and Awalé Resources confirmed robust gold mineralization at the Odienné project. These developments highlight Sandstorm’s strategic investments in exploration and resource expansion across key mining projects.

