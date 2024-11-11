Sandstorm Gold price target raised to $12 from $11.50 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle raised the firm’s price target on Sandstorm Gold (SAND) to $12 from $11.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after updating the firm’s precious metal price deck for all metals and mining research. The firm now models long-term estimates of $2,500/oz for gold, up from a prior $2,100/oz forecast, and $30.00/oz for silver, up from a prior view $26.00/oz, the analyst tells investors.
