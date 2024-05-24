Sandstorm Gold Cheers First Gold at Greenstone Mine

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) has released an update.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd., a company with a diverse royalty portfolio, celebrates the first gold pour at Equinox Gold’s Greenstone mine, marking a significant operational milestone. The mine, now fully owned by Equinox Gold after a strategic acquisition, is set to ramp up production with the goal of becoming one of the lowest-cost open-pit gold mines. Expected to average 400,000 ounces of gold annually for the first five years, Greenstone also presents key expansion opportunities with its underground deposit.

