News & Insights

Stocks

Sandstorm Gold Cheers First Gold at Greenstone Mine

May 24, 2024 — 08:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) has released an update.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd., a company with a diverse royalty portfolio, celebrates the first gold pour at Equinox Gold’s Greenstone mine, marking a significant operational milestone. The mine, now fully owned by Equinox Gold after a strategic acquisition, is set to ramp up production with the goal of becoming one of the lowest-cost open-pit gold mines. Expected to average 400,000 ounces of gold annually for the first five years, Greenstone also presents key expansion opportunities with its underground deposit.

For further insights into TSE:SSL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SAND

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.