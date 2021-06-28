Sandstorm Gold Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SAND

In trading on Monday, shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (Symbol: SAND) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.62, changing hands as low as $7.45 per share. Sandstorm Gold Ltd shares are currently trading down about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAND's low point in its 52 week range is $5.96 per share, with $10.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.53.

