Sandstorm Gold About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (SAND)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/17/23, Sandstorm Gold Ltd (Symbol: SAND) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.02, payable on 7/28/23. As a percentage of SAND's recent stock price of $5.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SAND is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.42% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAND's low point in its 52 week range is $4.51 per share, with $6.7181 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.59.

In Thursday trading, Sandstorm Gold Ltd shares are currently up about 1.2% on the day.

