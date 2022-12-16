Markets

Sands China Signs Finalised Gaming Concession Contract In Macao

December 16, 2022 — 06:25 am EST

(RTTNews) - Sands China, on Friday, signed its finalised 10-year gaming concession contract, after having been awarded a provisional concession by the Macao SAR government on Nov. 26. The company noted that its tender submission in September highlighted its unprecedented level of investment in Macao, including in non-gaming areas, and detailed the plans to help broaden Macao's appeal as an international tourist destination.

Sands China is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao.

