Sands China Secures New HK$19.5 Billion Credit Facility

October 23, 2024 — 04:38 am EDT

Sands China (HK:1928) has released an update.

Sands China Ltd. has refinanced its previous credit facility with a new HK$19.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility and a HK$12.95 billion term loan facility, both denominated in Hong Kong dollars. This move is aimed at general corporate purposes and repaying existing senior notes, offering an engaging opportunity for investors interested in the company’s fiscal strategies and leverage management. The new facility is set to mature in 2029, reflecting Sands China’s forward-looking financial planning.

