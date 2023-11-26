Sands China (SCHYF) Price Target Increased by 8.80% to 4.77

The average one-year price target for Sands China (OTC:SCHYF) has been revised to 4.77 / share. This is an increase of 8.80% from the prior estimate of 4.38 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.33 to a high of 5.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 73.39% from the latest reported closing price of 2.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 292 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sands China. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCHYF is 0.37%, a decrease of 5.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.58% to 528,666K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 50,881K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,800K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHYF by 0.15% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 44,213K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 33,282K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,494K shares, representing a decrease of 15.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHYF by 19.69% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,125K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,795K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHYF by 3.25% over the last quarter.

JEMSX - JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class I holds 29,393K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,541K shares, representing an increase of 26.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHYF by 40.78% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.