Sands China Ltd - ADR (SCHYY) Price Target Increased by 17.94% to 39.92

The average one-year price target for Sands China Ltd - ADR (OTC:SCHYY) has been revised to 39.92 / share. This is an increase of 17.94% from the prior estimate of 33.85 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 37.54 to a high of 42.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.34% from the latest reported closing price of 39.78 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sands China Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCHYY is 0.02%, an increase of 1,017.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15,923.00% to 16K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Old Mission Capital holds 15K shares.
APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 1K shares.
Additional reading:
- JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. American Depositary Receipt American Depositary Shares Representing Ordinary Shares of Sands China Ltd (the "Issuer") (Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands)
- Ziegler, Ziegler & Associates LLP Counselors at Law 570 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2405 New York, New York 10022 (212) 319-7600 Telecopier (212) 319-7605 December 9, 2019
- Certification under Rule 466
- EMMET, MARVIN & MARTIN, LLP
- THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPT FOR ORDINARY SHARES, OF SANDS CHINA LTD. (INCORPORATED UNDER THE LAWS OF CAYMAN ISLANDS)
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.