Sands China Ltd - ADR (SCHYY) Price Target Increased by 17.94% to 39.92

The average one-year price target for Sands China Ltd - ADR (OTC:SCHYY) has been revised to 39.92 / share. This is an increase of 17.94% from the prior estimate of 33.85 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 37.54 to a high of 42.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.34% from the latest reported closing price of 39.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sands China Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCHYY is 0.02%, an increase of 1,017.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15,923.00% to 16K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Old Mission Capital holds 15K shares.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 1K shares.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.