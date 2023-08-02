News & Insights

Stocks
SCHYY

Sands China Ltd - ADR (SCHYY) Price Target Increased by 17.94% to 39.92

August 02, 2023 — 12:29 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Sands China Ltd - ADR (OTC:SCHYY) has been revised to 39.92 / share. This is an increase of 17.94% from the prior estimate of 33.85 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 37.54 to a high of 42.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.34% from the latest reported closing price of 39.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sands China Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCHYY is 0.02%, an increase of 1,017.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15,923.00% to 16K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SCHYY / Sands China Ltd - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Old Mission Capital holds 15K shares.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 1K shares.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCHYY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.