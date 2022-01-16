Sands China leads rally in gaming stocks after Macau keeps licences at six

HONG KONG, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Shares of Sands China 1928.HK were set to open up 14.9% on Monday, leading a rally in gaming stocks after Macau kept the number of its casino licences at six.

Stock of Wynn Macau 1128.HK were set to open 14.5% higher and Galaxy Entertainment 0027.HK were seen up 10.6%. MGM China 282.HK, SJM 0880.HK, Melco 0200.HK were set to rise between 7% and 9.4%.

Macau's government announced on Friday that the number of new casino operators allowed to function in the world's largest gambling hub would be limited to six with an operating period of up to 10 years.

