Sands China (HKEX:1928) Price Target Increased by 7.25% to 36.05

The average one-year price target for Sands China (HKEX:1928) has been revised to 36.05 / share. This is an increase of 7.25% from the prior estimate of 33.62 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 45.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.19% from the latest reported closing price of 29.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 281 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sands China. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 5.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1928 is 0.39%, an increase of 1.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.60% to 512,736K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 50,800K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,487K shares, representing a decrease of 9.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1928 by 16.19% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 44,213K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 38,494K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,795K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,729K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1928 by 4.17% over the last quarter.

JEMSX - JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class I holds 21,541K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.