Sands China - Depositary Receipt () (SCHYY) Price Target Increased by 10.83% to 31.77

The average one-year price target for Sands China - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:SCHYY) has been revised to 31.77 / share. This is an increase of 10.83% from the prior estimate of 28.66 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.32 to a high of 34.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.75% from the latest reported closing price of 30.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 281 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sands China - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCHYY is 0.32%, a decrease of 14.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.75% to 532,234K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 50,881K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 44,213K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 33,282K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,547K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,125K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHYY by 21.40% over the last quarter.

JEMSX - JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class I holds 27,812K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,393K shares, representing a decrease of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHYY by 21.29% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.