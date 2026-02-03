Sands China - Depositary Receipt (SCHYY) Price Target Decreased by 12.90% to 23.88

The average one-year price target for Sands China - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SCHYY) has been revised to $23.88 / share. This is a decrease of 12.90% from the prior estimate of $27.41 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $23.21 to a high of $24.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.00% from the latest reported closing price of $23.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sands China - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 60.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCHYY is 0.00%, an increase of 171.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.96% to 4K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GAMMA Investing holds 3K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 25.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHYY by 11.05% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 9.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHYY by 2.01% over the last quarter.

