Sands Capital selling 1.6% in Mail.ru via ABB - Ifx

Vladimir Soldatkin Reuters
Nadezhda Tsydenova Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

U.S. investment group Sands Capital is selling around 1.6% in Russian internet group Mail.ru through accelerated book building at $27.25 per GDR, Interfax news agency said citing a source familiar with the deal on Monday.

It said the selling price is offered at a discount of some 5.5% to Monday's closing level.

Mail.ru declined to comment.

