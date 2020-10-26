Sands Capital selling 1.6% in Mail.ru via ABB - Ifx

MOSCOW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. investment group Sands Capital is selling around 1.6% in Russian internet group Mail.ru MAILRq.L through accelerated book building at $27.25 per GDR, Interfax news agency said citing a source familiar with the deal on Monday.

It said the selling price is offered at a discount of some 5.5% to Monday's closing level.

Mail.ru declined to comment.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Nadezhda Tsydenova)

