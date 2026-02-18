Sands Capital Opens $10 Million ServiceTitan Position

Key Points

Sands Capital bought 89,856 shares of ServiceTitan; estimated transaction value $9.57 million (based on quarterly average price).

Quarter-end position value increased by $9.57 million, reflecting the new stock acquisition.

The position equaled 1.85% of the fund’s 13F assets under management.

Sands Capital's post-trade stake: 89,856 shares, valued at $9.57 million.

ServiceTitan is a new position, and remains outside the fund’s top five holdings based on current portfolio rankings.

10 stocks we like better than ServiceTitan ›

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 13, 2026, Sands Capital Alternatives, LLC reported acquiring a new stake of 89,856 shares in ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) during the fiscal fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025. The estimated transaction value was $9.57 million, calculated using the average price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position also totaled $9.57 million, reflecting the new stock acquisition.

What else to know

This is a new position for the fund, representing 1.85% of its reportable U.S. equity assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025. It is the 12th-largest of the fund’s 20 holdings.

Top holdings after the filing include: Klayvio : $118.51 million (22.9% of AUM) Nu Holdings : $114.86 million (22.2% of AUM) Beta Bionics : $108.78 million (21.0% of AUM) Inhibikase Therapeutics : $26.69 million (5.1% of AUM) DoorDash : $21.66 million (4.2% of AUM)



As of Feb. 17, 2026, ServiceTitan shares were trading at $61.00, down 36.5% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 50 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $61.00 Market capitalization $5.96 billion Revenue (TTM) $916.26 million Net income (TTM) ($219.06 million)

Company snapshot

ServiceTitan:

Serves residential and commercial customers by providing services related to the installation, maintenance, and service of building infrastructure and systems.

Operates a cloud-based software platform for field service management, including scheduling, dispatch, invoicing, and customer relationship management.

Focuses on a subscription-based business model, generating recurring revenue from a large base of service professionals.

ServiceTitan provides technology solutions that help service-based businesses streamline operations and improve efficiency. Its platform is widely used by contractors and service providers across multiple industries.

What this transaction means for investors

Unfortunately, Sands Capital’s opening purchase of ServiceTitan in Q4 may not have been well-timed, with the stock declining 40% in 2026 alone, as the market wrestles with the notion of AI disrupting many of today’s software companies. However, I think we are nearing a point where these AI disruption fears are becoming overdone — especially in a business like ServiceTitan’s.

Tied directly to the broader “trades” industry (HVAC, electrical, plumbing, roofing, etc.), ServiceTitan operates alongside its very physical (not easily disrupted by AI) customers. Said another way, the real-world customers that the company serves, along with its employees, aren’t likely interested in “vibecoding” their own solutions to skirt around ServiceTitan’s platform. Furthermore -- like most software companies -- ServiceTitan is incorporating AI into its operations as quickly as possible, so it isn’t unreasonable to say that AI could be a tailwind, rather than a headwind, over the long term.

I think ServiceTitan is a promising growth stock to consider today, especially trading at a reasonable 6 times sales following its recent drop. Growing sales by more than 25% consistently over the last three years, the company could quickly outgrow this valuation. However, investors will need to keep an eye on ServiceTitan’s stock-based compensation, which currently equals 26% of sales. While this isn’t uncommon for young stocks (TTAN IPO’d in 2023), this figure needs to start declining at some point to avoid diluting shareholders over the long term. Ultimately, I support Sands Capital’s decision to buy ServiceTitan and will be curious to see if they double down on the dip in Q1.

Should you buy stock in ServiceTitan right now?

Before you buy stock in ServiceTitan, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ServiceTitan wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,904!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 18, 2026.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends DoorDash. The Motley Fool recommends Nu Holdings and ServiceTitan. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.