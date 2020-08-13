SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Dividends
SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.012 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PER prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -85% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PER was $0.45, representing a -74.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $1.75 and a 78% increase over the 52 week low of $.25.

PER is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). PER's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.24.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PER Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

