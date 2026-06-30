SandRidge Expands Cherokee Play Presence With Asset Purchase

SandRidge Energy, Inc. SD has agreed to acquire a package of producing assets and leasehold acreage in the Cherokee Play for $65 million in an all-cash transaction. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026 with an effective date of May 1.

It will be financed entirely using the company's existing cash reserves, underscoring its healthy balance sheet and conservative approach to capital deployment. The purchase represents another step in SandRidge's strategy of expanding within the Cherokee Play, where it has been steadily increasing its presence since entering the basin in 2024.

Deal Adds Production and Development Potential

As part of the transaction, SandRidge will acquire nearly 7,000 net leasehold acres located next to its current operations in the region. The package also includes interests in 21 producing wells, along with eight proved development locations that can support future drilling activity.

The acquired assets are expected to contribute roughly 3,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day to SandRidge's production, with crude oil accounting for approximately 43% of the production.

SD Is Expanding Where It Already Operates

Rather than entering a new operating region, SandRidge is continuing its strategy of acquiring assets that fit naturally alongside its existing acreage. Because the newly purchased properties are adjacent to its current Cherokee operations, the company expects to integrate them efficiently while utilizing its established infrastructure, field personnel and technical expertise.

Management believes its operational performance in the Cherokee Play over the past two years has demonstrated the area's long-term potential, making additional investment a logical next step. The company also intends to maintain the same operational discipline and workplace safety standards that have resulted in more than four years without a recordable safety incident.

Expected Benefits of the Transaction

Immediate Increase in Production and Cash Flow: The newly acquired assets are projected to contribute nearly 3,000 BOE per day to SandRidge's production portfolio as soon as the transaction is completed. This immediate increase in output is expected to boost sales volumes, enhance revenue generation and support stronger operating cash flows. The additional production also provides a more stable production base, improving the company's ability to generate consistent earnings.

Higher Oil-Weighted Production Mix: Approximately 43% of the acquired production consists of crude oil, increasing SandRidge's exposure to liquids. Since oil generally generates stronger realized prices and better profit margins than natural gas, the improved production mix could enhance overall profitability and strengthen the company's financial performance, particularly in a favorable commodity price environment.

Expansion of Future Development Opportunities: Beyond the producing wells, the transaction adds approximately 7,000 net leasehold acres and eight proved development locations to SandRidge's portfolio. These assets provide the company with additional drilling inventory, allowing it to pursue future development projects that can support production growth over the long term while extending the productive life of its Cherokee Play operations.

Stronger Competitive Position in the Cherokee Play: The acquisition further expands SandRidge's footprint in one of its core operating regions, allowing it to consolidate acreage and strengthen its presence in the Mid-Continent basin. A larger, more contiguous asset base provides greater operational flexibility, improves development planning and reinforces the company's strategy of growing through disciplined bolt-on acquisitions in areas where it already has established expertise.

Management Highlights Long-Term Growth

President and CEO Grayson Pranin said the acquisition builds on the company's successful operations in the Cherokee Play and provides another opportunity to expand within an area where SandRidge already has proven expertise. He added that the company remains focused on maintaining its strong safety performance while pursuing disciplined growth.

Chairman Vince Intrieri noted that this is SandRidge's second significant acquisition in the Cherokee Play. According to him, the additional producing assets, expanded drilling inventory and increased oil-weighted production further strengthen the company's long-term development platform.

Outlook

The latest acquisition reinforces SandRidge's strategy of growing through carefully selected bolt-on transactions that complement its existing asset base. By increasing production, expanding its operated acreage and adding future development opportunities without taking on external financing, the company is further strengthening its position in the Mid-Continent region and laying the groundwork for sustainable long-term value creation.

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